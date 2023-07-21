Glazed Donut Eatery in Xenia to host donut eating contest

As Glazed Donut Eatery in Xenia marks two years, the donut shop is hosting a donut eating contest.

Anyone ready to take on “The Dirty 30″ will have one hour to eat 30 glazed donuts with three milks. If you’re able to complete the challenge, you will hold the title “Donut King or Queen” and receive a custom shirt. If you do not, you will have to pay $45.

“Eating contests have been getting bigger and bigger... and they’re getting more mainstreamed when it comes to the 4th of July hot dog eating contest and a lot of people who subscribe to YouTube channels of people eating random stuff,” said owner Clay Fillinger. “There’s nothing around here like it, so we might as well jump in head first.”

Fillinger admits he has dabbled in competitive eating but was only able to eat 14 donuts when attempting this contest.

“It’s right at the fringe of insanity and it will work,” Fillinger said.

Last week, a friend of Fillinger tried the challenge and was only able to eat eight donuts.

Since announcing the contest on July 11, Fillinger said he has had three to five people a day reach out to him wanting to do it.

“Come hungry,” he said.

Glazed Donut Eatery celebrated its two-year anniversary on July 19.

“It’s good to be in a city that’s very supportive,” Fillinger said. “There was a donut shop here and when it left, I feel like it took a piece of Xenia with them. I feel like people are happy to have a local donut shop (again).”

Looking towards the future, Fillinger plans to introduce a few new varieties of donuts and also hold a 4th of July donut eating contest.

Glazed Donut Eatery, located at 607 N. Detroit St., is open 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, email glazeddonuteatery@gmail.com or call 937-736-2031. Additional details are available on the shop’s Facebook page.