Glen Helen secures nearly $1 million for improvement projects

Explore Glen Helen Association wants to improve trail accessibility at nature preserve

Grant money will support six “priority site improvement projects” defined by the Glen Helen Association:

1. Improvements to existing bridges and boardwalks, and a series of new bridges and boardwalks, aimed at facilitating public access to the property’s 15-mile trail system, while also minimizing the soil compaction and erosion potential of visitors.

2. Improvements to parking areas on the property, including creation of a new parking area to improve access and accessibility to the trail system, including gates, lighting and trash/recycling container.

3. Wayfinding and protective signage at trail intersections and trailheads.

4. Installation of perimeter fencing behind downtown businesses to better direct the public onto the trail system and discourage unauthorized activity.

5. Demolition of the derelict Antioch College power plant, a public and ecological hazard located on the site, with additional financial support provided by the Village of Yellow Springs.

6. Demolition of the Jacoby Road Gatehouse, a derelict house located just above slope wetlands above the Little Miami River.

In the fall of 2020, the Glen Helen Association purchased the region’s largest private nature preserve from Antioch College, which had closed it for much of the COVID-19 pandemic. The association reopened it to the public and started its campaign drive to restart programs and improve access.