Grab those magic markers: It’s National Vision Board Day

Today, Saturday, Jan. 13, is National Vision Board Day. How cool is that? It’s time to pull out all the magic markers, stickers, magazines, leftover fabric and trim from various sewing projects — and playfully nourish one’s inner child. And, of course, set wise goals or timelines for the new year.
It’s seem appropos this calendar date, which was established in 2015, takes place near MLK Day. Afterall, Martin Luther King Jr. had an indelible dream. A remarkably astute vision.
Today gently reminds me to stay true to the vision boards I started fashioning several years ago. During the pandemic, my family and I assembled boards (mostly via FaceTime) and the common themes were travel, togetherness and good health.
Luckily, I celebrated an informal vision board day with my 12-year-old nephew last weekend. Our intention? Hang out, order Marion’s pizza for dinner, devour copious amounts of my famous and healthy-ish popcorn, and start our indivual 2024 vision boards.
So, what is a vision board? Anne Marie Romer said it best last week in her Dayton Daily News column: “Think of it like this: Imagine your dreams and aspirations walk into an art class with the enthusiasm of an 8-year-old. ... Creating a visual board is like creating a pictorial collage of all the things that might give deeper meaning and happiness.”
Well said.
Furthermore, I also often create vision boards for each month or week. About three years ago, I discovered The Savor Beauty planner that features a 90-day vision worksheet, tips for goal setting, “Organize Your Gorgeous Chaos” pages (I love these!) and customizable calendars.
As I finish my vision board for 2024, I have embraced the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hoo-ga”) as one of my categories. Sometimes called “coziness of the soul,” hygge is, in short, about gratitude and savoring the simple pleasures of life.
My big board for 2024 includes writing a cookbook of family recipes and maybe a novel or screenplay — and, most certainly, fluffing up Chez Robin. In 2021, I began seriously editing my home as I prepared for my second transsphenoidal surgery for a benign brain tumor. Tripping over piles of books, clothes, magazines and other clutter would hardly be safe.
Expanding mental health awareness is also a nice slice in the pie of my 2024 board. Although practicing mindfulness is no easy feat, I strive to be present.
That said, on this unusually cold and windy January day, I have also added “Spring Garden” to my vision board.
The idea of flowers warms my soul, for sure.
