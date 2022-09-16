Graeter’s app holders can redeem a free cone this weekend

Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating its annual Cones for the Cure campaign with a free sugar cone for app holders of a special flavor supporting a great cause.
Sweet Rewards loyalty members on the Graeter’s app are eligible for a free single dip sugar cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream now through Sunday, Sept. 18. When redeeming the free cone, rewards members will be able to make a donation directly to The Cure Starts Now.
According to Graeter’s website, the company formed a partnership with The Cure Starts Now after being inspired by the story of Elena Desserich. The Cure Starts Now is an international charity originally founded in her honor to help raise awareness and funding for pediatric cancer research.
“Elena can never wear enough pink, always writes her name backwards on purpose, and always eats her vegetables first,” the website said. “She taught a community how to love and how to live.”
Since teaming up in 2009, Graeter’s, with the help of area supporters, has raised over $1,250,000 with the Cones for the Cure event.
Graeter’s hopes to raise $220,000 this year.
For more information about The Cure Starts Now or to make a donation, visit www.conesforthecure.org.
