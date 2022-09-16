Graeter’s app holders can redeem a free cone this weekend

Sweet Rewards loyalty members on the Graeter’s app are eligible for a free single dip sugar cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream now through Sunday, Sept. 18. When redeeming the free cone, rewards members will be able to make a donation directly to The Cure Starts Now.

According to Graeter’s website, the company formed a partnership with The Cure Starts Now after being inspired by the story of Elena Desserich. The Cure Starts Now is an international charity originally founded in her honor to help raise awareness and funding for pediatric cancer research.