Graeter’s celebrates 154th birthday with special offer

CINCINNATI — Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating its 154th anniversary and the shop has a special gift for its customers.

From July 15-July 21, — Graeter’s birthday week — the shop will give customers a discount on ice cream.

Visitors can enjoy a single dip sugar cone for only $1.54, during the shop’s birthday week.

The shop announced the special offer on its Instagram page.

Sweet Rewards Members have already had the offer applied to their accounts. You can view the offer in your app.

If you are not a member, you can become one for free in the Graeter’s Ice Cream App by following these steps:

  1. Download the App
  2. Click sign up
  3. Fill out the information to create an account
  4. Click rewards and then view rewards to see your free ice cream cone offer

You can only use the offer once during the week, in-store only.

Click here to find a location near you.

