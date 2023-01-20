Graeter’s Ice Cream heading to Buffalo for NFL playoffs

Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating the Cincinnati Bengals by loading up its ice cream truck and heading to Buffalo for this weekend’s playoff game.
The ice cream truck hit the road earlier this morning and has plans to document their journey via social media, a press release from Graeter’s Ice Cream said.
“Knowing that many Cincinnati, and Ohio fans in general, will be traveling to Buffalo to celebrate their favorite team’s hopeful win, the brand hopes to join in the celebration with free ice cream, turning new fans onto the Graeter’s legacy as well,” the release said.
The Bengals are riding a nine-game winning streak into Highmark Stadium on Sunday as they face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round matchup.
The release said Graeter’s is documenting its journey through social media so their fans can enjoy the playoff trip right along with their team.
To follow Graeter’s ice cream truck, visit the brand’s Instagram page.
