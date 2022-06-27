BreakingNews
Graeter’s Ice Cream scooping third bonus flavor of summer

Graeter's third bonus flavor of the summer is Churro, a combination of cinnamon ice cream with crunchy churro pieces.

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
2 hours ago

A fried dessert topped with cinnamon sugar turned into an ice cream flavor. Graeter’s Ice Cream has released Churro, its third bonus flavor of the summer.

Churro is described as a combination of cinnamon ice cream with crunchy churro pieces.

The bonus flavor is the third of five limited edition flavors of the summer. The first limited edition flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake, was released in May and the second, Frozen Hot Chocolate, was released in early June.

“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a ‘Limited Time Only’ flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year,” Graeter’s Ice Cream said.

Guests can find the flavor at their local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app or the Graeter’s online store.

Churro is available in all Graeter’s Ice Cream locations throughout Ohio, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Kentucky.

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

