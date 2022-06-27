Graeter’s Ice Cream scooping third bonus flavor of summer

A fried dessert topped with cinnamon sugar turned into an ice cream flavor. Graeter’s Ice Cream has released Churro, its third bonus flavor of the summer.
Churro is described as a combination of cinnamon ice cream with crunchy churro pieces.
The bonus flavor is the third of five limited edition flavors of the summer. The first limited edition flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake, was released in May and the second, Frozen Hot Chocolate, was released in early June.
“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a ‘Limited Time Only’ flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year,” Graeter’s Ice Cream said.
Guests can find the flavor at their local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app or the Graeter’s online store.
Churro is available in all Graeter’s Ice Cream locations throughout Ohio, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Kentucky.
