Grants to clear tornado debris from local waterways: Your questions answered

Brookville, Clayton, Harrison Twp., Perry Twp. and Trotwood are approved to receive USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service grants matched by local funds to clear debris from creeks. More than an eyesore, the debris poses future problems both upstream and downstream, according to city and township leaders.

How much will the federal money cover?

Final engineer’s cost estimates aren’t available, but the USDA grant will cover 75% of the project and the participating jurisdictions will cover 25%.

When will the project begin?

The projects are going through the final engineering approval process and Vue expects the service to solicit bids soon for a contractor.

“It’s more involved than going out there with a chainsaw,” said Vic Vue, a supervisory engineer based in the service’s Englewood office.

