Greene Town Center announces final summer events

The Greene Town Center’s summer event series is winding down with a variety of activities for all ages.

From summer concerts spotlighting local talent to goat yoga sessions, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Activities include:

Summer Concerts : The free live music concert series, sponsored by Bud-Light, features weekly shows with a variety of local acts catering to all ages. Bands take the stage every Saturday through Sept. 23 from 6–9 p.m. at Center Court.

: The free live music concert series, sponsored by Bud-Light, features weekly shows with a variety of local acts catering to all ages. Bands take the stage every Saturday through Sept. 23 from 6–9 p.m. at Center Court. Yoga in Center Court with Indigo Yoga : Back for its 10th summer, Indigo Yoga brings outdoor yoga classes for all levels and ages to The Greene. The free classes are held at Center Court on the lawn Saturdays from 12-1 p.m. Donations are accepted to benefit Spectrum New Beginnings, an organization that brings the gift of Yoga to underserved populations. Pre-registration is required at the link here.

: Back for its 10th summer, Indigo Yoga brings outdoor yoga classes for all levels and ages to The Greene. The free classes are held at Center Court on the lawn Saturdays from 12-1 p.m. Donations are accepted to benefit Spectrum New Beginnings, an organization that brings the gift of Yoga to underserved populations. Pre-registration is required at the link here. Goat Yoga with Goat Country Yoga: Join Goat Country Yoga at the Greene for this fun and informal yoga class that includes the delightful addition of goats. Classes are held on the last Thursday of the month through September from 7–8 p.m. and $30 tickets must be purchased in advance at the link here.

“The summer series is always a fantastic opportunity to engage the community by offering a wide range of activities that cater to the whole family,” said Jerry Weller, general manager of The Greene Town Center in a news release. “We are delighted to host these engaging events, providing a platform for the people of Dayton to come together throughout the summer.”

The Greene Town Center is located at 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek. For more information, visit https://www.thegreene.com/.