Guide to Southwest Ohio’s 2024 county fairs

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
2 hours ago
X

For many across Ohio, summertime means time spent at county fairs, in the outdoors, enjoying a variety of food, rides, rodeos, derbies and more.

At the heart of most county fairs is the celebration of animals and agriculture, with many local youth exhibiting animals they have raised, art they have created, plants they have raised and entertainment they have prepared throughout the year. For many county fairs, the musical entertainment will draw crowds to the grandstands.

The Southwest Ohio has lots of fairs to attend; there are an estimated 2,000 each summer throughout the U.S. Below is a look at those offered in this region.

🎪Hamilton County Fair

When: June 27-30

Location: 7801 Anthony Wayne Ave., Cincinnati

Price: $10 per ticket

Description: The Hamilton County Fair will be returning to Cincinnati this summer. There will be a number of activities at the event, including food stands, competitions, rides and more.

🎪Clinton County Fair

When: July 6-13

Location: 958 W. Main St, Wilmington

Price: $10 per ticket. $30 for a season pass

Description: The Clinton County Fair will offer activities such as tractor pulls, a rodeo, harness racing, KOI drag racing and a demolition derby.

🎪Montgomery County Fair

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

When: July 7-13

Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Price: $10 per ticket, those younger than 6-years-old get in free with paid adult

Description: The Montgomery County Fair is celebrating its 172nd anniversary this year. The fair will feature carnival rides, games, rodeos and fair food.

ExplorePHOTOS: Scenes from the Montgomery County Fair through the years

🎪Warren County Fair

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

When: July 15-20

Location: 655 N. Broadway St., Lebanon

Price: $12 per ticket Monday through Thursday, $15 per ticket Friday and Saturday. Week long passes are $35. Children 2-years-old and younger get in free

Description: The Warren County Fair will offer bull riding, horse racing, a monster truck show, pageants, carnival rides and games, live music and more.

🎪Clark County Fair

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

When: July 19-26

Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield

Price: $8 per ticket. Membership tickets are $30. Children 5-years-old and younger are free

Description: The Clark County Fair will offer carnival rides, scooter rentals, livestock judging and more.

ExplorePHOTO ARCHIVE: Best of the 2023 Clark County Fair

🎪Butler County Fair

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

When: July 21-27

Location: 1715 Fairgrounds Ave., Hamilton

Price: $10 per ticket. $5 for Children ages 6-12. $40 for a membership ticket

Description: The Butler County Fair will offer a rodeo, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, vendors, food stalls and more.

ExplorePHOTOS: A look back at the food of the 2023 Butler County Fair

🎪Shelby County Fair

Credit: BILL GARLOW

Credit: BILL GARLOW

When: July 21-27

Location: 655 S. Highland St., Sydney

Price: $10 per ticket. $30 for season passes

Description: The Shelby County Fair will be offering a number of different activities. These include 4H projects, KOI drag racing, a petting zoo, and live shows.

🎪Preble County Fair

Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer

Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer

When: July 27- August 3

Location: 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Price: $7 for general admission. A weekly pass is available for $30 or $25 for Preble County residents. Children under 8-years-old get in free

Description: The Preble County Fair will offer a number of activities for 2024. These include tractor pulls, straw stacking, a bus and combine derby, rodeos and demolition derbies.

🎪Auglaize County Fair

When: July 28- Aug. 3

Location: 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta

Price: $8 per ticket. $35 for a season pass

Description: The Auglaize County Fair will have its first concert this year. Aug. 3, Conner Smith will be playing at the grandstand. There will also be rides, food, racing, shows, 4H projects and more.

🎪Greene County Fair

When: July 28-Aug. 3

Location: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Price: $8 for a one-day ticket, $15 for a two-day ticket. Weekly and membership options are available

Description: The Greene County Fair will feature laser tag, Patriot Games Mobile, a firefighter show and more. There will also be special events each day. Livestock judge Ryan Rash will be brought in to judge cattle, hogs, goats and sheep July 29-31.

🎪Champaign County Fair

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

When: Aug. 2-9

Location: 384 Park Ave.,

Price: $8 per ticket. All week passes are $30. Children younger than 2 are free

Description: The Champaign County Fair is returning with tractor pulling, a demolition derby, carnival rides and more.

ExplorePHOTOS: Scenes from the 2023 Champaign County Fair

🎪Miami County Fair

When: Aug. 9-15

Location: 650 N. Country Road, Troy

Price: $6 per ticket. Season tickets are available for $30. Children younger than 9 get in free

🎪Darke County Fair

When: Aug. 16-24

Location: 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Price: $7 per ticket, $25 for a nine day pass. Children age 11 or younger get in free with a paying adult

Description: The Darke County Fair returns for 2024 will food stalls, carnival rides, a demolition derby, horse races and more.

Submit your event

Don’t see your event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.

In Other News
1
WORTH THE DRIVE: ‘World’s Biggest Bounce House’ inflatables event to be...
2
Father’s Day events and deals in the Dayton region
3
Father’s Day gift ideas for all kinds of dads
4
‘Gazillion Bubble Show’ opens as part of Kings Island Summerbration
5
Juneteenth events today and coming week in Dayton region

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top