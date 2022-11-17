Ha Ha Pizza looking for local artists to help ‘liven up the dining room’

The new owners of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs are calling on all local artists to submit an entry of a mural to be painted in the pizza shop.
“Local artists are the heart of Yellow Springs, what better way to liven up the dining room than to have a beautiful mural by someone in the community,” said Karen McDonald, who owns the restaurant with her daughter, Megan.
The mother-daughter duo purchased the restaurant at the end of June from B.J. Walters, who had been part of the restaurant for 25 years. When Dayton.com talked to the McDonalds in early August, repainting the dining room was already part of the plan.
McDonald said they are not looking for anything specific but would like Yellow Springs as well as HaHa’s history to be honored in the design.
“Outside of that, we are giving the artist freedom to be creative and express their own style in the piece,” McDonald said.
Artists can submit entries now through Saturday, Dec. 3 via the restaurant’s Facebook page (@hahapizzays) or email at hahapizzays@yahoo.com.
McDonald said they enjoy supporting local and used Randsome Phelps of RLP Painting Services to freshen up the dining room.
“We are really excited to get the community involved on this project,” she said. “The dining room has been yellow for several decades and we are excited to enter this new look with (the) community helping every step of the way.”
Since taking ownership, the McDonalds have been able to expand their hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. During lunchtime, they offer a special that includes a slice of pizza, salad and a drink. The restaurant now offers a variety of unique subs and specialty pizzas as well as slices and appetizers.
Ha Ha Pizza is now offering delivery and hope to add DoorDash in the next month. McDonald said they will also hold a contest for one lucky customer to win free pizza for a year starting Dec. 1. Customers can be entered to win when they order a pizza.
