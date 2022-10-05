HALLOWEEN FUN GUIDE: Frightful fare in full swing across Dayton area

WHEN: Oct. 13 and Oct. 22

WHERE: 22 E. Fifth Street, Dayton

DETAILS: The Dayton Convention Center is hosting its first annual Halloween Movie Series with showings through Oct. 22.

Ticketholders will be able to see Halloween-themed movies throughout the month including “Friday the 13th,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice” and “The Shining.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. In addition to concession offerings, Warped Wing will be on-site offering a complimentary tasting of their local craft brew during the evening movies.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonconventioncenter.com/tickets.

SLASHER NIGHT AT THE NEON 🦇🕸🕷

WHEN: Oct. 27

WHERE: 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

DETAILS: University of Dayton English professors Bryan Bardine and Chris Burnside host “Prom Night” and “Black Christmas” at The Neon. Between films, local directors will show their own short horror movies. Screenings begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

For more information, visit www.neonmovies.com.

HORRORAMA 🦇🕸🕷

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8

WHERE: Englewood Cinema, 320 National Road #2, Englewood

DETAILS: Englewood Cinema presents its annual horror movie festival. Friday’s screenings are “Young Frankenstein,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Shaun of the Dead.” Saturday’s program includes “Psycho,” “Jason X,” “Neon Maniacs” and “Demons 2.” Tickets are $8 Friday and $10 Saturday.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/horroramadayton

KINGS ISLAND HALLOWEEN HAUNT 🦇🕸🕷

WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29

WHERE: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

DETAILS: Kings Island has been transformed into Halloween Haunt with six bone-chilling haunted mazes, four scare zones, three sinister live shows and some of the most hair-raising night rides on the planet.

This year, the Haunt will feature four new experiences, including “Hotel St. Michelle,” a new haunted maze, “Alien X,” a new scare zone, along with two new shows, “NyteWalkers” and “Terror Rising.”

Kings Island tickets for the Halloween season start at $44.99.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.visitkingsisland.com/events/haunt.

DAYTON SCREAM PARK 🦇🕸🕷

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29

WHERE: 5117 Valley Pike, Dayton

DETAILS: Dayton Scream Park is celebrating 20 years with a brand new compound featuring new scenes, props, monsters and more.

The new compound features seven main areas with over 30 scenes and 60 actors. The haunted attraction is continuous and is expected to take guests 45 to 60 minutes. The new compound does not include a maze. Guests will walk through indoor and outdoor areas featuring box trucks, shanty buildings, semis and more.

Tickets are sold from dark until midnight for $20 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. The park offers a VIP option that takes guests to the front of the line for an additional $20 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. Touch passes may be added as the haunt season continues. The park also has a concession stand and free parking.

For more information about Dayton Scream Park, visit www.daytonscreampark.com or the compound’s Facebook page.

BRIMSTONE HAUNT 🦇🕸🕷

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29

WHERE: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington

DETAILS: Brimstone Haunt is open with five terrifying attractions this season. The haunt features a Haunted Hayride, the Forgotten Forest, Psychosis, Zombie Assault and Dead Shot. Dead Shot is a new interactive paintball experience.

The ticket office opens at 7 p.m. and attractions will begin as soon as it’s dark. The ticket office closes at 11:30 p.m. Guests can also purchase tickets online. Parking costs $3 cash at the door.

A combo ticket including the Haunted Hayride, Forgotten Forest and Psychosis is available for $30 online or $35 at the door. Tickets for each attraction can be purchased separately.

For more information about Brimstone Haunt, visit www.brimstonehaunt.com or the attraction’s Facebook page.

FACE YOUR FEARS: HOTEL OF TERROR 🦇🕸🕷

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29

WHERE: 1291 Cold Spring Road, Springfield

DETAILS: Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror is open with three new scenes, several new monsters and lots of new props. The four-story farmhouse truly looks like a hotel from the 1850s with a dungeon in the basement.

Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror is open Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 29. Tickets are $20 and touch passes are available.

For more information about Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror, visit www.faceyourfearshaunt.com or the haunted hotel’s Facebook page.

TERROR MAZE 🦇🕸🕷

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29

WHERE: 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield

DETAILS: Terror Maze is a one-of-a-kind, family-owned haunt that typically includes a trail, maze, odd items as crawlspaces, such as semis, as well as buildings on the property.

Terror Maze is open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 29. Tickets are $15.

For more information about Terror Maze, visit www.terrormaze.com or the haunted attraction’s Facebook page.

THE LAND OF ILLUSION HAUNTED SCREAM PARK 🦇🕸🕷

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30

WHERE: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

DETAILS: The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park is debuting a new haunted house this season called “Dysphoria.”

Other attractions in the scream park include Phobia, Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns, Middletown Haunted Trail and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate. Guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of other entertainment options at the park. There will be food, treats and drinks available at the Voodoo Lounge or Creepy Cafe.

The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park is open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. According to its website, the park will be open on select Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. General Admission for Fridays or Saturdays is $55. Guests can add a Fast Pass for $25 more.

For more information about The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park, visit www.landofillusion.com or the park’s Facebook page.

YOUNG’S DAIRY HAUNTED WAGON RIDES 🦇🕸🕷

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays in October

WHERE: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

DETAILS: Young’s Jersey Dairy is getting into the Halloween spirit with their Haunted Wagon Ride and Scary Stories from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights in October. The attraction is designed for families and children.

After riding through a cornfield with monsters and goblins, guests will be able to go to a Storytelling Theatre.

Tickets are available for purchase at the window outside the Dairy Store or in the Gift Shop. Tickets are $15 for adults and children 6 and older. Children 5 and under are $6.

For more information about the Haunted Wagon Rides, visit www.youngsdairy.com/haunted-wagon-rides or Young’s Dairy’s Facebook page.

RIVERSIDE JAYCEES HAUNTED CASTLE OF CARNAGE 🦇🕸🕷

WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30

WHERE: 1213 Old Harshman Road, Riverside

DETAILS: This haunted attraction features a haunted house and trail for $17 per person. Each group will get a free picture in their photo booth as well. Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage is open 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. Guests must be in line by 9:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage is an all-volunteer endeavor. Proceeds benefit the community service projects of the Riverside Jaycees.

For more information about Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage, visit www.riverside-jaycees.com or the haunted attraction’s Facebook page.

HELL’S DUNGEON 🦇🕸🕷

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5

WHERE: 3866 Linden Avenue in Dayton

DETAILS: Hell’s Dungeon has nearly doubled its 3D space and added a new town hall called “Main Street” to the haunted attraction. The all-indoor haunt features 27,000 square feet of thrills with 62 rooms and nearly 70 actors.

The haunted attraction features a story that includes Rufus, their resident Devil, and The Firewoods, a family of sadistic cannibals. The attraction will likely take guests 43 minutes to see the entire high-energy haunt.

Hell’s Dungeon is open 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $24. Guests can purchase a Fast Pass for an additional $10 to get to the front of the line. Hearn said glowsticks are available for guests terrified of haunted attractions. A concession stand is also available.

For more information about Hell’s Dungeon, visit www.survivehellsdungeon.com or the attraction’s Facebook page.