HAPPENING NOW: Carillon Brewing and Chicago Brewseum collaborate for open house event celebrating women

Carillon Brewing Co. is teaming up with the Chicago Brewseum today, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a special Open House Brew Day and ale release to celebrate the role of women in brewing history.

“Female staff members of Carillon Historical Park will be taking the lead to bring to life an 1831 Wind Malt Coriander Ale,” according to Carillon Brewing. “Family Receipts Or Practical Guide For the Husbandman and Housewife, published in 1831, is the source we use to recreate this recipe. We will be brewing this version of the recipe with locally produced wind-malt, coriander seed, and hops grown in our living history gardens. We will also be opening our brew house to the public for the day to allow guests to get a closer look at the brewing process.”