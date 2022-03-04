Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

HAPPENING NOW: Local wine shop debuts tasting room

Situated at 1006 East Dorothy Lane in Kettering, The Ohio Wine Company specializes in beer and wine made here in Ohio. Starting today, March 4, customers can now sip and savor the shop’s wines in the brand new tasting room, and enjoy local brews on tap at the brand new bar.

Credit: Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Situated at 1006 East Dorothy Lane in Kettering, The Ohio Wine Company specializes in beer and wine made here in Ohio. Starting today, March 4, customers can now sip and savor the shop’s wines in the brand new tasting room, and enjoy local brews on tap at the brand new bar.

Credit: Contributed

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

The Ohio Wine Company is ready to unveil a major upgrade to its cozy shop.

Situated at 1006 East Dorothy Lane in Kettering, The Ohio Wine Company specializes in beer and wine made here in Ohio. Starting today, March 4, customers can now sip and savor the shop’s wines in the brand new tasting room and enjoy local brews on tap at the brand new bar.

ExploreDayton chef named semi-finalist for one of nation’s top culinary awards

The Ohio Wine Company’s tasting room debuted today. However, an official grand opening celebration is currently happening through tomorrow, including meet-and-greets with winemakers, raffles, a food truck and more.

Today’s celebration is being held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Saturday’s festivities are slated from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the company’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Dayton Playhouse mourns loss of former leader Jim Payne
2
Dayton Live updates mask policy
3
$25 TICKETS: Digital lottery for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ now open
4
IT’S BACK: The Great Pancake Pick-up to benefit local parks
5
Downtown brewery celebrating ‘10 Beers for 10 Years’

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top