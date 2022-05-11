HAPPENING SOON: Germantown Gold Star to reopen; free cheese coneys for guests

A Dayton-area restaurant known for its Cincinnati-style chili will be back in action this weekend.
Gold Star Germantown, located at 2395 Beechwood Dr., is holding a grand reopening celebration on Saturday, May 14 after closing for a few weeks to update the dining room.
“It’s been an honor serving the Germantown community for nearly 10 years, and we are glad to share an updated dining room with our guests for years to come,” Gold Star Germantown Owner Emad Hamdan said.
To celebrate the reopening, guests will receive a free cheese coney with a purchase of a regular drink. They will also have a chance to win free burgers for a year.
“This is just a small ‘thank you’ to the Germantown community for their continued loyalty and support since we originally opened in 2013,” Hamdan added. “We’re so excited for our guests and their families to see the new additions and enhancements that we’ve made to the dining room to enhance their overall dining experience.”
The renovations included updates to the kitchen layout as well as new flooring, seating and other amenities to enhance the guests’ experience.
“The investment in renovations that we’ve made to our Gold Star Germantown location is extremely important to providing our guests with the best customer experience,” Gold Star CEO and President Roger David said. “We see our customers as an extension of our own family, and I cannot wait for the Germantown community to see this beautiful, updated dining room.”
Gold Star Germantown is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for dine in, drive-thru, carryout and delivery via DoorDash and UberEats.
For more information about available positions or to apply, visit www.goldstarchili.com/careers.
