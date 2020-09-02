Hard-working mom opens a bar to leave a legacy for her children

Sophfronia Puckett-Lattimore, founder of Kodak's Bar in Huber Heights. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Puckett-Lattimore is fighting health issues, and said she is preparing for the day that one of her adult daughters will take over the oversight of Kodak Bar’s operations, perhaps in a year or so.

The community’s response to Kodak’s bar has been uplifting, Puckett-Lattimore said. The bar has a welcoming vibe that gives families a place to gather and celebrate milestones, she said.

“The timing presented a lot of challenges,” Puckett-Lattimore said. “But if you do the right things day in and day out, and you take care of your customers, good things happen.”

Kodak’s Bar is open seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and starting Sept. 13, with the scheduled kickoff to the NFL season, it will start opening at noon on Sundays, Puckett-Lattimore said.

For more information, check out the Kodak’s Bar Facebook page or call (937) 723-7337.