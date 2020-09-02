Hard-working mom opens a bar to leave a legacy for her children

Sophfronia Puckett-Lattimore admits her timing could have been better in launching Kodak’s Bar in Huber Heights.
Puckett-Lattimore entered into a lease earlier this spring for the space at 5478 Brandt Pike (State Route 201) in Huber Heights that previously housed Sneaky D’s Nightclub. But in short order, the coronavirus pandemic caused the forced shutdown of all dine-in services for two months between March and May.
While COVID-19 sabotaged her original timeline, it couldn’t put a dent in Puckett-Lattimore’s determination to move forward and provide for her family, including her adult children, all of whom are involved in some aspect of running Kodak’s Bar.
Puckett-Lattimore said the driving factor behind the business venture is to leave behind a legacy for her adult children. She worked for more than 20 years in food service and knows the value of working hard to serve customers.
How serious is she about leaving that legacy? The official name, filed with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, of the limited liability corporation formed in April to operate the bar is “Lattimore Puckett Legacy LLC.”
Puckett-Lattimore is fighting health issues, and said she is preparing for the day that one of her adult daughters will take over the oversight of Kodak Bar’s operations, perhaps in a year or so.
The community’s response to Kodak’s bar has been uplifting, Puckett-Lattimore said. The bar has a welcoming vibe that gives families a place to gather and celebrate milestones, she said.
“The timing presented a lot of challenges,” Puckett-Lattimore said. “But if you do the right things day in and day out, and you take care of your customers, good things happen.”
Kodak’s Bar is open seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and starting Sept. 13, with the scheduled kickoff to the NFL season, it will start opening at noon on Sundays, Puckett-Lattimore said.
For more information, check out the Kodak’s Bar Facebook page or call (937) 723-7337.