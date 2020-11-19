Here’s how you can still shop from 2nd Street Market vendors

Pre-order

>Customers must order in advance directly from the vendors. No walk-up sales will be offered.

>In most cases customers will need to pay in advance. There are three cash-only vendors: Garber Farms and Irvin Honey, which are delivering orders at the garage doors by their booths on the north side of the market building. Cheeky Meat Pies is delivering orders at the second door in the drive-thru. Advance orders are still required.

Drive-thru and pick up

>The drive-thru is on the south side of the market with the entrance at the east end of the building.

>Customers remain in their vehicles. At the first door a greeter will determine which orders customers are picking up and direct them to the appropriate door for pick up. There, orders will be delivered to customers’ vehicles.

The Cooks Pantry has opened at the Five Rivers MetroParks 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton. FILE

>Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine is delivering orders at the garage door located next to the ATM machine ramp at the center of the north side of the building.

>Shoppers must wear a face covering while interacting with greeters, cash-only vendors and staff delivering orders to vehicles.

>Customers will not have access to the market building or restrooms.