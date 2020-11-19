Here’s how you can still shop from 2nd Street Market vendors

The outdoor 2nd Street Market has closed for the season, but many popular food and craft vendors are participating in new drive-thru pick up.
Shoppers must pre-order from participating vendors for pick up on Saturdays through December between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
A drive-thru “Stock Up Wednesday” will be held at the market Nov. 25 and Dec. 23 instead of on Saturday during holiday weeks.
Here’s how the pre-order, drive-thru and pick up will work.
Pre-order
>Customers must order in advance directly from the vendors. No walk-up sales will be offered.
>In most cases customers will need to pay in advance. There are three cash-only vendors: Garber Farms and Irvin Honey, which are delivering orders at the garage doors by their booths on the north side of the market building. Cheeky Meat Pies is delivering orders at the second door in the drive-thru. Advance orders are still required.
Drive-thru and pick up
>The drive-thru is on the south side of the market with the entrance at the east end of the building.
>Customers remain in their vehicles. At the first door a greeter will determine which orders customers are picking up and direct them to the appropriate door for pick up. There, orders will be delivered to customers’ vehicles.
>Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine is delivering orders at the garage door located next to the ATM machine ramp at the center of the north side of the building.
>Shoppers must wear a face covering while interacting with greeters, cash-only vendors and staff delivering orders to vehicles.
>Customers will not have access to the market building or restrooms.