Here’s why Amy Schneider is on a ‘Jeopardy’ break

Amy Schneider’s historic “Jeopardy” winning streak takes a two-week pause beginning tonight, Dec. 6.
The Professors Tournament, hosted by Mayim Bialik, will be showcased Dec. 6-17. The tournament features college professors from across the country.
Reigning for 13 days, Schneider’s winnings total $536,400. She is the fourth all-time champion in regular-season play.
“The only other 12-day champ with more money than Amy at this point is James Holzhauer,” host Ken Jennings said in the Dec. 3 episode. “That’s very lofty company, indeed.”
The Top 3 highest-winning champions in regular-season play are Jennings ($2,520,700), Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Matt Amodio ($1,518,601). Schneider surpassed Jason Zuffranieri ($532,496) to take fourth place.
The Oakland, California engineering manager grew up in Dayton. She graduated from Chaminade-Julienne High School where she was active in Drama Club, appearing in such productions as “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Snoopy.” She also participated in the Dayton Playhouse’s productions of “Mame,” “Oliver!” and “Scrooge.”
Schneider, who began competing on Nov. 17, also made history as the first trans person to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
Her engaging, fun and impressive quest for trivia glory resumes Dec. 20.
“Jeopardy” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.
