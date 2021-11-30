HE’S BACK: The Grinch is riding his Harley into town for free family photo-op event

He might be a “bad banana with a greasy black peel,” but we wouldn’t turn down a photo op with him.
Buckeye Harley-Davidson at 7220 N. Dixie Dr. in Dayton is once again hosting Photos With The Grinch. On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can take a free photo with the green furry creature who resides in his cave just north of “Whoville” and who has a heart that’s just “two sizes too small.”
The event is open to the public, including “fur babies on leashes.”
“The Grinch wants to remind everyone to bring their camera or mobile device to take pictures,” according to Buckeye Harley-Davidson. “There will not be a photographer on-site.”
