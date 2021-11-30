HE’S BACK: The Grinch is riding his Harley into town for free family photo-op event

Buckeye Harley-Davidson at 7220 N. Dixie Dr. in Dayton is once again hosting Photos With The Grinch. On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can take a free photo with the green furry creature who resides in his cave just north of “Whoville” and who has a heart that’s just “two sizes too small.”

The event is open to the public, including “fur babies on leashes.”