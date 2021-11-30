dayton logo
X

HE’S BACK: The Grinch is riding his Harley into town for free family photo-op event

Credit: Video credit: Sarah Franks

Caption
Buckeye Harley-Davidson at 7220 N. Dixie Dr. in Dayton is once again hosting Photos With The Grinch. On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Credit: Video credit: Sarah Franks

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
2 hours ago

He might be a “bad banana with a greasy black peel,” but we wouldn’t turn down a photo op with him.

Buckeye Harley-Davidson at 7220 N. Dixie Dr. in Dayton is once again hosting Photos With The Grinch. On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can take a free photo with the green furry creature who resides in his cave just north of “Whoville” and who has a heart that’s just “two sizes too small.”

ExplorePHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Dayton Holiday Festival in downtown Dayton?

The event is open to the public, including “fur babies on leashes.”

“The Grinch wants to remind everyone to bring their camera or mobile device to take pictures,” according to Buckeye Harley-Davidson. “There will not be a photographer on-site.”

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Grand Menorah Lighting at The Greene
2
The reigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion. Who is Dayton’s own Amy Schneider?
3
Winans collaborates with Ohio distillery for new chocolate treat
4
Cirque Dreams Holidaze coming to downtown Dayton
5
Television special to air this week on history and legacy of Dayton...

About the Author

ajc.com

Sarah Franks
Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top