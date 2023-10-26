High school athletes take on Dayton deli’s ‘Stupid-Big Sandwich’

Student athletes from Centerville High School and The Miami Valley School battled head-to-head to see who could eat All The Best Delicatessen’s “The Stupid-Big Sandwich” in the fastest time.

Matthew Jones and Loukas Smith of Centerville’s football team and Noah Barnard and Andre Sequiera of Miami Valley School’s basketball and soccer teams took part in the deli’s “First Annual Kirk Herbstreit Challenge” on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“Bigger was better in this case as the hungry football players from the Centerville Elks put away the “Stupid-Big Sandwich” faster, narrowly edging out the Rams’ duo by just a pickle,” the deli said in a press release. “More than 50 of their classmates attended the contest, loudly cheering them on and making for a raucous good time in the 15 minutes it took to put down these enormous sandwiches.”

The Centerville athletes took home $350 for their school’s athletic program and Miami Valley took home $150.

The challenge is named after Kirk Herbstreit, an analyst for ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Herbstreit was a student at Miami Valley but transferred to Centerville in 8th-grade because Miami Valley didn’t have a football team, the release noted.

In October, four football players from The Ohio State University took on the “Stupid-Big Sandwich.” Although none of the players finished, offensive linemen Tegra Tshabola had eaten the most after 15 minutes.

Customers can take on the two-pound sandwich featuring salami, turkey, pastrami, cole slaw, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. If you finish in under 20 minutes, you get the sandwich for free. If you don’t, you have to pay $39.95.

All The Best Delicatessen is located at 5940 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., just north of Whipp Road in the former space of the combined Lee’s and Arby’s restaurant. The deli is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for dine-in or carryout. For more information, visit www.allthebestdeli.com.