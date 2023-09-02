Hip-hop elder statesman Rodney Evans releases first solo album

OG typically stands for “original gangster.” In the case of OG Rodney Evans, it refers to his status as an elder statesman of hip-hop. The Dayton rapper, who has been performing since his early teens, released his first solo album, “Student of the Game,” on Aug. 8.

Child of hip-hop: “I’m in my 40s so hip-hop is merely a few years older than me. I was raised around the culture. I found it to be inspiring and a challenge. I first performed in eighth grade. I was dancing and rapping. (During) high school at Patterson Cooperative (I) started doing some pep rallies and talent shows. I started writing for other friends. I recorded demo songs.”

Building blocks: “After high school, I performed at community centers and teenage nightclubs. Whenever there was a DJ, I’d be at the DJ booth trying to get on the microphone, or I’d be in the parking lot afterwards freestyling and battling. I got signed to a local record label in ‘99. I did a compilation album with them. It didn’t do what I expected but it motivated me and put me in a position where I was performing at skating rinks, banquet halls and the Fly City music festivals. It was all a stepping stone to get me to this point.”

Listen to “Ohio” from the new album, “Student of the Game,” from Dayton rapper OG Rodney Evans:

Setting a standard: “Outside of rap, I’m a leadership consultant. I talk with people, uplift them and remind them who they are, which trickled over to the music. I couldn’t put out a project without substance. I’m somebody’s father. I’m an adult male. I didn’t want to come out and murder people on songs and have sex. The language is very curbed. There are things I’m not talking about on purpose. I challenged myself with the verbiage on this project. I used words other than the common curse words. I’m the author, so I say what’s cool.”

Timely advice: “I just wanted to get the music out. I didn’t want it to sit in my phone and never materialize. I didn’t want to die with these ideas inside of me. The goal was actually to do one album and be done. I mentioned that to my engineer, Matt Gerace, during the recording process. He said, ‘No, dude, you can’t be done. This is fire. You’ve got a lot of talent. The feedback we’re getting, they want more and more.’ Matt was very instrumental on this particular project, and he also talked me into doing more. I have other songs recorded. OG means a lot of things but out of gas isn’t one.”

Artist info: www.instagram.com/o.g_rodney_evans.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.