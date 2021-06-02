Historic Oakwood guard house to be restored by new owner: Your questions answered

National Processing Solutions President Natalie Dunlevey said she plans to invest about $350,000 into the structure built in 1900 near the front of the Sugar Camp business complex.

What’s the company involved?

NPS is an electronic payment processor for commercial, non-profit and municipal clients that Dunlevey started in 2003. It has operated in a nearby Sugar Camp building and guard house renovations are ongoing.

What was Sugar Camp?

Sugar Camp was a National Cash Register (NCR) sales training camp when the company was based in Dayton. It was used by the U.S. Navy during World War II to develop a secret project.

