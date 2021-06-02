dayton logo
X

Historic Oakwood guard house to be restored by new owner: Your questions answered

National Processing Solutions President Natalie Dunlevey said she plans to invest about $350,000 into the structure built in 1900 near the front of the Sugar Camp business complex. FILE
National Processing Solutions President Natalie Dunlevey said she plans to invest about $350,000 into the structure built in 1900 near the front of the Sugar Camp business complex. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

What to Know | 2 hours ago
By Staff Report

A business owner is restoring the Sugar Camp guard house in Oakwood after buying it last year.

Dayton Daily News reporters asked more questions about the project this week because many are passionate about the historic building. Consider joining efforts to produce quality local journalism like these recent investigations with a Dayton Daily News subscription.

Your questions answered on the project:

What’s the latest?

National Processing Solutions President Natalie Dunlevey said she plans to invest about $350,000 into the structure built in 1900 near the front of the Sugar Camp business complex.

What’s the company involved?

NPS is an electronic payment processor for commercial, non-profit and municipal clients that Dunlevey started in 2003. It has operated in a nearby Sugar Camp building and guard house renovations are ongoing.

What was Sugar Camp?

Sugar Camp was a National Cash Register (NCR) sales training camp when the company was based in Dayton. It was used by the U.S. Navy during World War II to develop a secret project.

Click here to read the full report.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top