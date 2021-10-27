HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: Downtown Dayton holiday tree to arrive at Courthouse Square

The ideal tree is approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.

Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other types of evergreens will be considered if they are grand and stately.

The tree must be located on the nominee’s property in the front or side yard with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.

The winning tree was selected by a search crew at the end of October. PSC Crane and Rigging transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no expense to the owners. The owners will also be recognized during the official tree lighting.

The Grande Illumination Tree Lighting

Caption Downtown Dayton's Grande Illumination Tree Lighting. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Be sure you don’t miss the official tree lighting ceremony, called the Grande Illumination Tree Lighting, which will be held on Friday, Nov. 26. The tree lighting ceremony will be followed by the annual Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, a nighttime parade for children that features more than 100,000 sparkling lights., decorative seasonal floats, horses, drill teams and bands and special holiday treats.

For more information about the Grande Illumination, Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights and the 49th annual Dayton Holiday Festival and tree, visit www.daytonholidayfestival.org.