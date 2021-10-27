dayton logo
X

HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: Downtown Dayton holiday tree to arrive at Courthouse Square

It's beginning to look like Christmas in downtown Dayton. The 'perfect tree' will arrive Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 10 at Courthouse Square in Dayton.
Caption
It's beginning to look like Christmas in downtown Dayton. The 'perfect tree' will arrive Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 10 at Courthouse Square in Dayton.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

What to Know
By Sarah FranksAshley Moor
25 minutes ago

The days are getting shorter and the air crisper, signaling that it’s time for downtown Dayton to be adorned with the perfect tree in preparation for the holiday season.

Donated by Dayton resident Marsha Gebhardt from her property, the tree chosen to star as The Dayton Holiday Festival tree will be arriving at Courthouse Square, 2700 Theodore Ave., Dayton, on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Courthouse Square around noon.

The Dayton Holiday Festival committee began its search back in August for the tree that will be the centerpiece of Courthouse Square this holiday season. The selected tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights during the holiday season.

ExploreFamiliar Americana: Dayton Art Institute showcases dozen Norman Rockwell paintings
The 'perfect tree' will arrive Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 10 at Courthouse Square in Dayton.
Caption
The 'perfect tree' will arrive Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 10 at Courthouse Square in Dayton.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Guidelines

These were the guidelines for the perfect tree, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership:

  • The ideal tree is approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.
  • Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other types of evergreens will be considered if they are grand and stately.
  • The tree must be located on the nominee’s property in the front or side yard with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.
ExploreChappelle heading to Cincinnati, Columbus for screening of his ‘Untitled’ documentary next month

The winning tree was selected by a search crew at the end of October. PSC Crane and Rigging transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no expense to the owners. The owners will also be recognized during the official tree lighting.

The Grande Illumination Tree Lighting

Downtown Dayton's Grande Illumination Tree Lighting. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
Downtown Dayton's Grande Illumination Tree Lighting. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Be sure you don’t miss the official tree lighting ceremony, called the Grande Illumination Tree Lighting, which will be held on Friday, Nov. 26. The tree lighting ceremony will be followed by the annual Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, a nighttime parade for children that features more than 100,000 sparkling lights., decorative seasonal floats, horses, drill teams and bands and special holiday treats.

ExploreHairdresser-turned-truck-driver will be behind the wheel when Monster Jam makes Nutter stop

For more information about the Grande Illumination, Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights and the 49th annual Dayton Holiday Festival and tree, visit www.daytonholidayfestival.org.

In Other News
1
BREAKING: Dorothy Lane Market announces plans for new grocery store
2
White Castle offers more deals as 100th birthday year nears end
3
Chappelle sets conditions on meeting with transgender community
4
Immerse yourself in Ethiopian culture and cuisine this weekend
5
When trick-or-treaters will be in your community
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top