Hollywood Gaming Dayton to host Ohio Lottery’s ‘Cash Explosion Road Show’

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will host Ohio Lottery’s “Cash Explosion Road Show” on Saturday, Sept. 9 with gates opening at 9 a.m.
“The racetrack will showcase several food trucks while attendees play games to win gift cards and CE (’Cash Explosion’) merchandise,” stated a Hollywood Gaming press release. “Four lucky attendees will be selected to play as contestants on the shows we are taping and an additional $25,000 in cash prizes will be given away to audience members who place eligible entry tickets into the drawing drum.”
“Cash Explosion” multipliers are available in $1, $2 and $5 price points, and when you scratch these tickets, you could win cash or an entry for the show.
During the road show, one contestant will win the top prize of $100,000, the release said. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to bring their non-expired “Cash Explosion” entry tickets to be entered into the live drawing happening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets must be deposited by 1 p.m.
“Cash Explosion” can be seen on the lottery website at 7:30 p.m. every Saturday. For more information, visit www.ohiolottery.com/Games/cash-explosion-show.
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton.
About the Author