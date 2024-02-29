Honey Toast, a new breakfast, brunch spot, to soft open Sunday in Fairborn

Credit: Natalie Jones

Honey Toast, a new breakfast and brunch spot, is soft opening from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 at 130 N. Broad St. in Fairborn, one of the partners in the restaurant confirmed.

The restaurant is located in the former space of Tudor’s Biscuit World that closed its doors in Jan. 2024 after serving breakfast and lunch for nearly five years.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Honey Toast plans to open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday except Tuesday.

They confirmed in a Facebook comment that they will have Japanese Honey Toast as a dessert.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

