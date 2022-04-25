HONORING VETERANS: Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit heading to West Carrollton

BreakingNews
Waffle House to open location in Xenia
Wreaths Across America will brings its Mobile Education Exhibit to West Carrollton on Friday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Erie Canal Park, 5449 Marina Dr.

The exhibit encourages the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families to come together through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America, in a release. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

ExploreFOODIE ALERT: Two new festivals coming to Austin Landing

In addition, you can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

The exhibit will also stop May 11 in Springfield at the Pennsylvania House and May 22 in Greenville at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

