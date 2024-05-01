Horses helping in mental health therapy: Program in need of donations

Explore More Dayton Daily News Lifestyles content

For the organization’s first 45 years of existence, TRI leased spaces and horses throughout the Miami Valley. In 2019, with the support of the Dayton community and beyond, the organization was able to purchase its own farm on 23.5 acres which has allowed it to expand on program offerings and horse herd to serve more individuals than ever before. TRI’s executive director is Stephanie Llacuna.

“As the world came out of the pandemic, shortly after moving into the new farm, TRI recognized the community-wide need for mental health-based programs to help youth, teens and adults recover from such challenging times,” said Samantha Ingersoll, TRI program director.

In the fall of 2022, Ingersoll, began collaborating with longtime volunteer and licensed professional clinical counselor, Gretchen Brocwell, and Master of Social Work intern, Carson Nelson, to develop a new program, now known as Taking the Reins.

“Taking the Reins is an accredited equine-assisted counseling program that utilizes a team approach to facilitate growth and positive mental wellbeing for all participants,” said Ingersoll. “The treatment team for Taking the Reins consists of a licensed mental health professional, a PATH Intl. certified equine specialist in mental health & learning (ESMHL) and a team of amazing horses.”

Ingersoll, Brocwell and Nelson spent six months developing a well-rounded program and curriculum to be versatile and impactful, while also keeping in mind what the participants were looking to gain from the program.

“This experiential, supplemental counseling service involves working with horses in a naturalized, unmounted setting to identify and address the goals that are most important to the participant,” Ingersoll added. “Groups are developed based on similar-aged participants with like-minded goals, which allows participants to not only work towards their goals, but also have a sense of community with individuals who may be going through similar experiences.”

Participants have the option of participating in a single-day retreat that focuses more on wellness-based practices, or joining a six-week intensive counseling program designed to work through challenges they may be experiencing from diagnoses such as anxiety, depression and/or post-traumatic stress.

“The caring staff, loving horses and kind students are amazing and have greatly impacted the overall health and wellbeing of my daughter,” shared a parent of a previous participant. “This program truly brings her so much joy. We are blessed that we found TRI.”

What they need

Paper goods, including toilet paper, paper towels, tissues and cups

Cleaning supplies such as Pine Sol, bleach, toilet cleaner, multi-surface cleaner, glass cleaner, Clorox wipes, Dawn soap

Office supplies, including 8.5-by-11 computer paper, pens, Blue folders, binders, laminating pouches, dry erase markers

Camp supplies such as plain white t-shirts in various child and adult sizes, acrylic paints, gallon Ziploc baggies, canvases, washable markers, blank fill-in bingo cards, tie dye kits, various stickers, wooden craft picture frames

Snacks for volunteers such as baked and regular lays chip variety packs, welches fruit snacks, peanut butter crackers, snack sized pretzels and popcorn

Cat care items such as litter, food, flea and tick treatments, and de-wormer

Equine fly repellent (new)

Pitchforks

Bags of Sweet PDZ Stall Refresher

Greenguard Equine Grazing Muzzles

Sponsor for new trophies/ribbons for student horse show

Folding tables 6-foot (new or used)

Home Depot, Lowes, Amazon or Tractor Supply Gift Cards

Cases of water

Plastic storage totes (large, lidded)

Brooms

25-horsepower ATV

Sponsor for continuing education opportunities for instructors

Outdoor LED string lights

Donated veterinary care

TRI requests that donors call ahead at 937-317-4001 before dropping items off at the farm, located at 3960 Middle Run Rd., Spring, Valley OH 45370.

All items can be shipped to or dropped off at the farm. TRI requests that donors call ahead at 937-317-4001 before dropping items off at the farm.

Other ways to become involved

TRI has upcoming retreats planned, including a women’s retreat summer series planned for June and July.

To learn more about TRI and their Taking the Reins program or to inquire about registering, you can visit their website at triohio.org/takingthereins

TRI is also always looking for volunteers to assist with landscaping, farm maintenance, lessons, horse care and office administration. No horse experience necessary! Anyone interested in volunteering should contact volunteer manager Stephanie at SSlepicka@triohio.org or by calling 937-619-7577.

