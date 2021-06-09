Hot and fresh on the road: Smales has plans for mobile pretzel bakery

“Smales is nostalgic and we have a special place in people’s lives,” she said. “We’ll be able to do fresh, hot pretzels in six or seven minutes.”

The trailer still needs to be retrofitted into a mobile bakery. Smales said she hopes to be able to take bookings in August or September for the fall.

Smales Pretzel Bakery is known for hand twisted soft pretzels and hard pretzels. SOURCE: Facebook

Follow the Smales Facebook page for updates on when the mobile bakery will take reservations.

Smales, located at 210 Xenia Ave. in Dayton, has a long history in the Gem City.

The bakery began with German-born Rudie Schaaf opening Gem City Pretzel on Warren Street in 1906, not long after he arrived in Dayton as a boy in 1895, according to the business.

The shop’s current location dates back to 1926, when his daughter, Emma, moved it there and renamed it.

Today, Emma Smales is the fifth generation in her family to own the bakery famous for its delicious hand-twisted soft pretzels and hard pretzels.