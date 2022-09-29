BreakingNews
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
dayton logo
X

Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 2 hours ago

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors.

Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“We felt like we could serve the customers better by utilizing the two nearby stores,” Gray said.

Hot Head Burritos has two nearby locations at 1120 E. Stroop Road in Kettering and 9046 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville.

Gray said all employees at the Far Hills store were offered positions at their other locations.

A sign posted at the restaurant says, “Thank you for your patronage over the years.”

ExploreNational Coffee Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area

Gray confirmed they do not have plans to close any of their 12 other Dayton area locations.

ExploreSeptember restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership

In Other News
1
Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend
2
National Coffee Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area
3
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others...
4
Phebe’s Café to close at end of October
5
It’s showtime! Halloween Movie Series kicks off Saturday at Dayton...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top