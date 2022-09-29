Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors.
Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
“We felt like we could serve the customers better by utilizing the two nearby stores,” Gray said.
Hot Head Burritos has two nearby locations at 1120 E. Stroop Road in Kettering and 9046 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville.
Gray said all employees at the Far Hills store were offered positions at their other locations.
A sign posted at the restaurant says, “Thank you for your patronage over the years.”
Gray confirmed they do not have plans to close any of their 12 other Dayton area locations.
About the Author