Hotel Versailles construction progress marked by Midmark executives, community

“Nearly everyone in the community has a fond memory of The Inn at Versailles. It’s where they went to celebrate special occasions and spend time with friends and family,” said Jack Olshan, managing director of Hotel Versailles, Midmark.

The new facilities are scheduled to open in the spring of 2022 to support Midmark’s business partners and welcome regional patrons. Hotel Versailles will offer an elevated experience through its 30 rooms, including six suites, enhanced amenities, a fitness room, and a new courtyard and patio.