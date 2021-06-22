Hotel Versailles construction progress marked by Midmark executives, community

Midmark Corp. held a beam raising ceremony to celebrate the progress being made on the new facility that will be Hotel Versailles, the restaurant Silas and a new event space named 1819 Room.
“Nearly everyone in the community has a fond memory of The Inn at Versailles. It’s where they went to celebrate special occasions and spend time with friends and family,” said Jack Olshan, managing director of Hotel Versailles, Midmark.
The new facilities are scheduled to open in the spring of 2022 to support Midmark’s business partners and welcome regional patrons. Hotel Versailles will offer an elevated experience through its 30 rooms, including six suites, enhanced amenities, a fitness room, and a new courtyard and patio.
The centerpiece of the boutique hotel is Silas, which will feature an array of indoor, outdoor, lounge and private dining seating. There are also plans for frequent live entertainment in the lounge area. The 1819 Room, which features an outdoor courtyard, will accommodate up to 200 guests and offer a premier event space to the surrounding community.
This month, Midmark announced the appointment of Aaron Allen to its hospitality team as executive chef of Silas at Hotel Versailles. With more than 14 years of culinary experience, the Dayton-native will oversee menu planning for Silas and 1819 Room. He is currently working with Olshan to build out their team, with positions available now, and plans to announce several more in the fall.
“It’s really exciting to see the construction moving along. Progress on the facility is advancing at a consistent pace. This is in large part thanks to the overwhelming support Midmark has received from the community as we’ve embarked on this project,” said Monique McGlinch, vice president, customer engagement, Midmark.
The ceremony held on Monday, June 21, on the site of the former Inn at Versailles, featured several community leaders and Midmark executives, including Jon Wells, president and CEO of Midmark, Jeff Subler, mayor of Versailles and Matt Aultman, Darke County commissioner. Guest speakers at the event took the opportunity to explain the importance of the new facility to the community. The ceremony culminated with attendees signing one of the final beams that will be placed into the structure.