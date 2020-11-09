How to score a can (or two) of Warped Wing Brewing Company’s new ‘Esther’s Li’l Secret’ brew

This past weekend, Warped Wing Brewing Company debuted the latest version of its annual collaboration with Esther Price Fine Chocolates, “Esther’s Li’l Secret." This year, the collaboration between the two Dayton institutions has resulted in the creation of Esther’s Li’l Secret Double Fudge Cream Stout.
Since 2014, Warped Wing has created Esther Price-inspired beers like the Chocolate Peanut Brittle Porter, Chocolate Covered Cherry Stout and Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Scotch Ale.
For those who missed the release party (or for those who simply want to indulge in a can or two), Warped Wing will be releasing one run of its “Esther’s Li’l Secret" beer. The brewery will be releasing “Esther’s Li’l Secret” on tap and in four-pack cans and single format 374-milliliter bourbon barrel-aged bottles at the downtown Dayton location and Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery on Wednesday, Nov. 11. And, since they will only be releasing one run of their brand new brew, customers should pick up a pack or two as soon as they can.
Several retailers in the Dayton area will be carrying Esther’s Li’l Secret, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
These are the key retail locations that will be selling the 2020 version of “Esther’s Li’l Secret”:
- Arrow Wine Centerville and Kettering
- Dorothy Lane Market Washington Square, Oakwood and Springboro
- Kroger Centerville, Austin Landing, Sugarcreek, Cornerstone, Town & Country, Troy, Beavercreek, Englewood and Fairborn
- The Market
- Centerville Liquor and Wine
- Fine Wine & True Spirits
- Centerville Carryout
- B&B Carryout
- Springboro/Kettering Liquor and Wine
- Waynesville Sunoco
- SpeedZone
- Meijer Huber Heights, Troy and Englewood
- Ray’s Wine & Spirits
- Liquor Wine & Warehouse
- Miami Wine & Liquor
- Miami Valley Wine & Spirits
- Karoc Marathon
- Wine Works
- Shell Town & Country
- Belmont Party Supply
- Rob’s Beer Barn
- Kettering Wine and Spirits
- Halls Corner Carry Out
- Beaver Valley Wine and Spirits
For more information about Warped Wing Brewing Company and their collaboration with Esther Price Candies, visit their website or Facebook page.