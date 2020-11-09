How to score a can (or two) of Warped Wing Brewing Company’s new ‘Esther’s Li’l Secret’ brew

For those who missed the release party (or for those who simply want to indulge in a can or two), Warped Wing will be releasing one run of its “Esther’s Li’l Secret" beer. The brewery will be releasing “Esther’s Li’l Secret” on tap and in four-pack cans and single format 374-milliliter bourbon barrel-aged bottles at the downtown Dayton location and Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery on Wednesday, Nov. 11. And, since they will only be releasing one run of their brand new brew, customers should pick up a pack or two as soon as they can.

Several retailers in the Dayton area will be carrying Esther’s Li’l Secret, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 10.