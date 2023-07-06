Huber Heights Cassano’s opens in new location

Cassano’s Pizza King in Huber Heights is now open after moving into a new location.

CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III announced in December that the pizza restaurant would be moving into the former spot of Chicka Wing, a fast-casual chicken restaurant at 6315 Brandt Pike that closed in September.

“Huber Heights has been a great place for us to be, and we’ve always done great business there,” Cassano said.

The new space, which is just over a mile from the old location at 5118 Brandt Pike, is a free-standing building. The space includes a drive thru pick-up window, giving Cassano’s Pizza better visibility in Huber Heights and a more convenient method for customers picking up carryout orders.

“We’re going to be able to serve our customers a lot better, so we’re super excited about it,” Cassano said.

The old Chicka Wing has been remodeled to fit the brand of Cassano’s Pizza, including a completely new dining room, a family table and a wall dedicated to telling the 70-year history of “The Pizza King” in the Dayton area.

The Xenia location made a similar move in December from North Allison Avenue to Progress Drive to increase visibility of the restaurant. Cassano said the local restaurant chain will soon begin a full remodel of the Middletown location on North Verity Parkway and a new free-standing location in Springfield.

Cassano’s Pizza has 33 locations across the Dayton area. For more information, visit www.cassanos.com.