Huge Warren County development gaining more homes among big plans: 3 things to know

By Staff Report

More homebuilding companies are getting into the action at Union Village, the unique, 1,230-acre development in now under construction near Lebanon in Warren County.

Here are three things to know about the huge Warren County development:

Springboro-based Vita Modern Homes and Hamilton-based JNB Custom Homes are breaking ground on homes. The companies join nine other builders that began constructing homes in 2020 at Union Village in Turtlecreek Twp. The builders are constructing a variety of floor plans ranging from $300,000 to $900,000.

Also at Union Village will be the 17,000-square-foot Center Building, which was completed in 2020 and will house a LCNB National Bank branch and an independent restaurant, and a Premier Health health center.

The Union Village Master Plan includes retail, restaurants and offices accessible via walkways and a 200-acre greenway system of meadows, woodland parks and pathways connecting to Armco Park and the Warren County Sports Park.

