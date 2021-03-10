‘I can envision ...’: 5 important things said about Dayton and its future this week

“We’re approaching 17,000 dead in Ohio and now more than 900 have died in Montgomery County. Every death is not a statistic; it’s a mother, brother, father, sister, friend. These are human beings no longer with us.” — Ray Marcano, interim Ideas and Voices editor for the Dayton Daily News, in “520K COVID deaths and a year later, how many are still denying?”

“Communities of color and the poor are hardest hit because cuts take away service from our most needy, making it more difficult for them to get to work and earn a living.” — Mark Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Dayton RTA, in “DeWine’s proposed transit funding cut ill-informed, hurts poor people most”