‘I can envision ...’: 5 important things said about Dayton and its future this week

Columnists and community contributors to the Dayton Daily News Ideas & Voices pages had plenty to say in the past week about Dayton and its future.
Here’s a look at some of the eye-catching points:
“I can envision students picking up coffee and a bite to eat from The Hub’s café, a student-run enterprise featuring a menu curated through the Greater West Dayton Incubator, before walking through Innovation Hall to an entrepreneurship class, a capstone course in sustainability, or studios for painting, printmaking and graphic design.” — Eric F. Spina, president of the University of Dayton, in “Dayton Arcade’s rebirth ties our inventive past to a future of innovation”
“We’re approaching 17,000 dead in Ohio and now more than 900 have died in Montgomery County. Every death is not a statistic; it’s a mother, brother, father, sister, friend. These are human beings no longer with us.” — Ray Marcano, interim Ideas and Voices editor for the Dayton Daily News, in “520K COVID deaths and a year later, how many are still denying?”
“Communities of color and the poor are hardest hit because cuts take away service from our most needy, making it more difficult for them to get to work and earn a living.” — Mark Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Dayton RTA, in “DeWine’s proposed transit funding cut ill-informed, hurts poor people most”
“It’s not like 1984, when I came to town and an apartment complex manager told me there were no available apartments, despite the big VACANCY sign screaming right outside his office door. Things today are far more subtle.” — Ray Marcano, interim Ideas and Voices editor for the Dayton Daily News, in “The list we don’t want to be on: Most segregated cities in America”
“It has failed to acknowledge countless others who are educators and who have continued to work with the children throughout this pandemic. These are the daycare, afterschool, and family resource providers who serve the most vulnerable children and their families each day.” — Vanessa Ward, President of the Omega Community Development Corporation, in “Those who work with children should be priority for vaccination”
Dayton Daily News Ideas & Voices
The Dayton Daily News works to have a robust and important Ideas & Voices section that shares community voices on the most important topics. Some recent columns:
» Dayton Arcade’s rebirth ties our inventive past to a future of innovation
» 520K COVID deaths and a year later, how many are still denying?
» DeWine’s proposed transit funding cut ill-informed, hurts poor people most
» The list we don’t want to be on: Most segregated cities in America
» Those who work with children should be priority for vaccination