I Heart Ice Cream opens inside Rabbit Hole Books for spring break
What to Know
By Natalie Jones
35 minutes ago

Just in time for spring break, I Heart Ice Cream is temporarily opening inside Rabbit Hole Books at 29 W. First Street in Dayton.

Liz Cortes, who owns the Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business with her husband, Danny, said they are waiting on various inspections and hopes to be fully running and operational within the next few weeks.

She said they will open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 through Saturday, April 8 as students at Dayton Public Schools are on spring break and as Rabbit Hole Book hosts an Easter event.

I Heart Ice Cream has a brick-and-mortar location inside Rabbit Hole Books, a secondhand bookstore with thousands of books for all ages costing $1 each.

Cortes said they are offering a limited menu with the addition of coffee and bubble tea. Bubble tea is exclusively available at this location.

I Heart Ice Cream launched in May 2021 via its mobile ice cream cart and expanded in Nov. 2021 to 2nd Street Market. In addition to operating its mobile cart for private and public events, the business continues to operate at 2nd Street Market Friday through Sunday.

For more information, visit www.ihearticecream.org or the shop’s Facebook page.

