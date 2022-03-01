I LOVE THE ‘80s: Rock legends join forces for Rose concert

New Jersey-based punk/metal band Skid Row’s hit singles include “I Remember You” and “18 and Life.” They continued to tour extensively until 1996, and in 2000 they opened for Kiss.

“When we put the band back together, we needed to reintroduce Skid Row as relevant without relying too much on past success,” said bassist Rachel Bolan, in a statement on the Rose’s website. “We wrote songs and hit the road. We sunk our hearts and soul into it, letting people know we weren’t doing it for lack of anything better to do.”