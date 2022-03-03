‘I was living my real identity’: ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider among ‘Women Changing the World’

The highest-earning woman in the show’s history as well as the first transgender contestant to quality for the Tournament of Champions, Schneider spoke her truth about why she felt her time had finally come after years of auditioning.

“I do think part of the reason I finally did get selected was that I had transitioned, and I was living my real identity,” said Schneider, 42. “Looking back, I realized that I was hiding so much of myself. I was a very closed-off person before that.”