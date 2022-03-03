Hamburger icon
‘I was living my real identity’: ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider among ‘Women Changing the World’

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider is the first trans person to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider is the first trans person to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

By , Staff Writer
18 minutes ago

Following her record-breaking “Jeopardy!” winning streak, Dayton native Amy Schneider continues to make an impact. She has been named one of People magazine’s “Women Changing the World in 2022,” featured in this week’s issue.

The highest-earning woman in the show’s history as well as the first transgender contestant to quality for the Tournament of Champions, Schneider spoke her truth about why she felt her time had finally come after years of auditioning.

“I do think part of the reason I finally did get selected was that I had transitioned, and I was living my real identity,” said Schneider, 42. “Looking back, I realized that I was hiding so much of myself. I was a very closed-off person before that.”

Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: Chronicling Dayton native’s historic journey

The Oakland, California, resident and Chaminade Julienne graduate won nearly $1.4 million during her impressive, 40-game run that ended Jan. 26. She ranks second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins. She recently quit her job as an engineering manager to pursue other endeavors, including speaking engagements and writing a book. She also got engaged to her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis, on Feb. 24, and will compete in the Tournament of Champions this fall.

Schneider’s fellow honorees include Lizzo, Rita Moreno, Keke Palmer, Goldie Hawn, and Billie Eilish. For more on her People interview, visit website.

In related news, the March 6 edition of the Dayton Daily News will feature an editorial column from Schneider about trans representation in the media.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

