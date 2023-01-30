Ice Cream for Breakfast Day returns Saturday to Jubie’s Creamery

She told Dayton.com they started doing this event in February 2019. She explained the inspiration stemmed from other ice cream shops doing similar events.

“I always thought it just sounded really fun,” Domicone said. “We (were) able to try fun breakfast type items and our first year was a huge success.”

This year’s theme is cereal. Both locations will have Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereals for customers to add to their ice cream.

The first 35 orders at each location will receive a mug. If you wear pajamas, you will receive a coupon for your next visit, Domicone explained. She added Jubie, the creamery’s mascot, will be on site for photos in her pajamas as well.

In addition, 10 percent of proceeds between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. will go to three area YMCA locations. The Fairborn Jubie’s, located at 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd., will raise money for the Fairborn YMCA. The Moraine Jubie’s, located at 2749 W. Alex Bell Rd., will raise money for the West Carrollton and Kettering YMCAs.

This will be the first Ice Cream for Breakfast Day event at the Moraine location. Domicone said employees have been looking forward to this day since the beginning of the year.

“When we did this the first year, we had no idea anyone would want to come at 9 a.m. to get ice cream for breakfast,” she said. “It’s really cool to be able to see the support and we’re really excited to see what goes on in Moraine.”

For more information, visit www.jubiescreamery.com or the creamery’s Facebook page.