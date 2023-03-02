X
Iconic Oakwood restaurant to open on Mondays

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
14 minutes ago

An iconic Oakwood restaurant will soon resume its pre-COVID hours, according to a statement from the general manager.

“After a very tenuous two years, we are excited to announce that The Oakwood Club will be resuming back its pre-COVID operational hours,” said general manager John Minoughan. “Beginning March 20, 2023, we will start opening on Mondays and be back to our regular six day a week schedule.”

Minoughan said Executive Chef Nate Young has been working diligently on developing his kitchen staff to ensure they are ready to take on the additional hours without sacrificing food quality and the great service the community deserves.

“It means so much to everyone on the team to be back to full force and being able to see our wonderful customers more,” Minoughan said.

The Oakwood Club, located at 2414 Far Hills Ave., was purchased by The One Esca Group, a restaurant management group based in Dallas, in June 2022. The One Esca Group also owns Corner Kitchen in the Oregon District and Spaghetti Warehouse downtown.

Minoughan previously said the new ownership is “deeply committed” to honoring and respecting the legacy of The Oakwood Club.

For more information about The Oakwood Club, visit www.theoakwoodclub.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page. To make a reservation, call 937-293-6973.

