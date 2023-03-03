X
In Case You Missed It: A look at this week’s concert announcements

What to Know
By
1 hour ago

The 2023 summer concert season is shaping up from local venues such as Fraze Pavilion and The Rose Music Center at The Heights to the Cincinnati Music Festival.

Here is a recap of this week’s concert announcements:

FRAZE PAVILION

I Love the 90′s Tour with Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Kid N Play, All-4-One, 2 Live Crew, DJ Kool, and Color Me Badd, 8 p.m. June 10. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Tickets $45 to $75.50. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show.

Richard Marx with special guest Starship, 8 p.m. June 24. Tickets $39.50 to $65. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure, 1 p.m. July 22. Tickets $30 to $45.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

Queens Blvd., 8 p.m., July 28. $5 concert series. Prices go up $5 on the day of the show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 4 with a limit of four per person that day.

Dave Koz and Friends, 8 p.m. Aug. 12. Tickets $35.50 to $65.50. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering.

For more information, visit https://fraze.com/

THE ROSE MUSIC CENTER AT THE HEIGHTS

The Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m. June 26. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 10.

Lee Brice, 8 p.m. May 19. Tickets are on sale now.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, 7 p.m. Aug. 16. Tickets on sale now.

Santana, 8 p.m. June 27. Tickets are on sale now.

Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia, 7:30 p.m. July 1. Tickets are on sale now.

Skid Row and Buckcherry, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Tickets are on sale now.

The Rose Music Center at The Heights is located at 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights.

For more information, visit https://rosemusiccenter.com/events-tickets/event-list.html

OHIO STATE FAIR

Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze, 7:30 p.m. July 28. $42, $32. Tickets are on sale now.

Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$, 7:30 p.m., July 30. $47, $37. Tickets are on sale now.

Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. July 31. $32, $22. Tickets are on sale now.

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk off the Earth, 7 p.m. Aug. 5. $45, $35. Tickets are on sale now.

Concerts will be performed at the Celeste Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

For more information, visit ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair.

CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL

July 21-22. Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, Gerald Albright, July 21; Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, Norman Brown, July 22. $60-$175. Tickets are on sale now.

Paycor Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

For more information, visit https://www.cincymusicfestival.com/

