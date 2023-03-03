In Case You Missed It: A look at this week’s concert announcements

Peppa Pig’s Adventure, 1 p.m. July 22. Tickets $30 to $45.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

Queens Blvd., 8 p.m., July 28. $5 concert series. Prices go up $5 on the day of the show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 4 with a limit of four per person that day.

Dave Koz and Friends, 8 p.m. Aug. 12. Tickets $35.50 to $65.50. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering.

For more information, visit https://fraze.com/

THE ROSE MUSIC CENTER AT THE HEIGHTS

The Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m. June 26. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 10.

Lee Brice, 8 p.m. May 19. Tickets are on sale now.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, 7 p.m. Aug. 16. Tickets on sale now.

Santana, 8 p.m. June 27. Tickets are on sale now.

Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia, 7:30 p.m. July 1. Tickets are on sale now.

Skid Row and Buckcherry, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Tickets are on sale now.

The Rose Music Center at The Heights is located at 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights.

For more information, visit https://rosemusiccenter.com/events-tickets/event-list.html

OHIO STATE FAIR

Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze, 7:30 p.m. July 28. $42, $32. Tickets are on sale now.

Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$, 7:30 p.m., July 30. $47, $37. Tickets are on sale now.

Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. July 31. $32, $22. Tickets are on sale now.

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk off the Earth, 7 p.m. Aug. 5. $45, $35. Tickets are on sale now.

Concerts will be performed at the Celeste Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

For more information, visit ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair.

CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL

July 21-22. Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, Gerald Albright, July 21; Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, Norman Brown, July 22. $60-$175. Tickets are on sale now.

Paycor Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

For more information, visit https://www.cincymusicfestival.com/