In review: Local music had highs, lows in 2023

This popularity of mixed genre events was never more evident than in hometown music festivals like For Dayton By Dayton at RiverScape MetroPark, Porchfest in the St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood, Sound Valley Fest and Sideshow at Yellow Cab Tavern and Dayton Music Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern, Trolley Stop and Blind Bob’s.

One major Dayton venue, Levitt Pavilion, has become a downtown destination spot for music fans interested in experiencing a wide array of styles. This summer offered more than 50 acts, with everything from Indiana-based roots rockers Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and the World music of identity-inclusive LGBTQIA+ group the Cachitas Now! to New Orleans-based Grammy-winners Rebirth Brass Band and Australian blues act King and Associates. And all the concerts are free.

Here are six notable takeaways from the year in music:

THE BREEDERS

There have been several versions of the Breeders since “Pod” was released in 1990 but only one of them made “Last Splash” (1993). That lineup features area natives Kim and Kelley Deal on vocals and guitars with another local, Jim Macpherson, on drums. The bass player, Josephine Wiggs, is a ringer from the United Kingdom.

The “Last Splash” era band, which stopped playing together in 1994, has been active again since 2012. The group released a new album, “All Nerve,” in 2018. This year the Breeders celebrated the 30th anniversary of “Last Splash” with a remastered release featuring a few previously unreleased tracks. The band also had concert dates in August, September and October, some were headlining dates and others were opening for the Foo Fighters.

GUIDED BY VOICES

On Sept. 1 and 2, Guided By Voices celebrated 40 years as an active entity with sold out shows at the Masonic Center in Dayton. Robert Pollard and his band were joined one night by special guests Kiwi Jr. and Dinosaur Jr. and the second night by Wednesday, Heartless Bastards and Built To Spill.

GBV released its 39th album, “Nowhere To Go But Up,” on Nov. 24. This is the 15th full-length from the current lineup of Doug Gillard (lead guitar), Bobby Bare Jr. (rhythm guitar), Mark Shue (bass) and Kevin March (drums), which has been together since 2017.

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS

It was another big year for Hawthorne Heights, which hosted its second annual Ohio Is For Lovers Festival at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Sept. 9. This was one of 10 versions of multi-band event in other locales such as Hawaii (April 29), Lake Tahoe (June 24), Utah (July 21), Tennessee (Sept. 10) and Massachusetts (Sept. 17).

Hawthorne Heights also did several tours, including one backed by the Emo Orchestra. The latter tour was 24 dates, starting Sept. 27 at Taft Theatre in Cincinnati and ending at Fox Theater in Oakland, Calif. on Nov. 11.

ROGER PARKER

Funk musician Roger Parker passed away at the age of 67 on March 5. Although born in Panama City, Fla. in 1955, he grew up in Dayton and attended Dunbar High School. Parker, also known as Roger Dodger, first made his name nationally as the drummer for hometown act Faze-O. He appeared on the group’s three albums, “Riding High” (1977), “Good Thang” (1978) and “Breakin’ the Funk” (1979). Parker was the drummer on the albums, “Vol. 1″ (1983) and “Positive Power” (1984), from Steve Arrington’s Hall of Fame and was also associated with Miami Valley funk group Slave.

BOBBY OSBORNE

Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne passed away on June 3 in Gallatin, Tennessee. He was 91 years old. Osborne was born in Kentucky in 1931. His family relocated to Dayton in 1941, where he grew up and started his career with his younger brother, Sonny. The Osbornes were active together from the 1950s until Sonny retired in 2005. Bobby continued to lead his own band Rocky Top X-Press until his death. The group last performed in July at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Rock Top” was the biggest hit for the Osborne Brothers but other notable songs include “Ruby, Are You Mad,” “Once More” and “Tennessee Hound Dog.” The group was the first bluegrass act to perform on a college campus with a 1960 concert at Antioch College in Yellow Springs. The Osborne Brothers became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 1964. Bobby was its oldest living member when he passed away. The brothers were inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Associations Hall of Honor in 1994. Sonny died in 2021.

SONNY FLAHARTY

Dayton native Sonny Flaharty was immersed in the entertainment industry from an early age. The entertainer, who passed away in Simi Valley, Calif. on Oct. 14 at the age of 81, was only five when he began performing billed as “The Little Boy with the Big Voice.” Flaharty scored a regional hit in 1958 with the single, “My Baby’s Casual,” which is in the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. His best known track today is “Hey Conductor,” which was recorded with his band the Mark Five and issued by Phillips Records in 1967.

Flaharty did extensive voice work on commercials, including Easy Bake Oven ads for Kenner Toys in Cincinnati. He later worked in television at WCAY and WNAB in Nashville, hosting the popular “Let’s Go to the Movies” program. Even after retiring, Flaharty continued singing and playing in his church and working to raise awareness for stray animals.

