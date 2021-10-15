Inaugural ‘Yelloween’ downtown to feature Tom Petty tribute, costume contest and more

Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton has become an institution for excellent, themed parties.
The Yellow Cab, located at 700 E. 4th St., is adding a new festivity to its year-round roster: a Halloween party. The inaugural “Yelloween” will be held Saturday, Oct. 30. Festivities include costume contests, drinks specials and Dayton’s own Petty Thieves playing the music of Tom Petty.
Yelloween starts at 8 p.m., with performance starting around 9 p.m. Presale tickets are $7 and $10 at the door. The party is set to go all night, according to organizer, Level Up Productions. Presale tickets are available at ten-high-productions.square.site.
The Yelloween costume contest is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. with $100 in cash prizes up for grabs to both a people’s choice winner and a judges choice winner.
Food from Yellow Cab’s resident food truck, The Pizza Bandit, will be served through 11 p.m.
Brian Johnson, Pizza Bandit pizza “pardner” and marketing coordinator for Yellow Cab, said Yellow Cab’s parties are consistently a hit mainly because of the great atmosphere at the tavern, but most importantly, the people.
“The people make the party,” Johnson said. “From all of the staff to the regulars, to the attendees and performers and entertainers — having a great and supportive community of people around always helps to make a really enjoyable atmosphere. We have always been working on our infrastructure, though, too. We added a massive party tent to the lot this year, tons of new tables and chairs, new firepits, an outdoor bar and a slushy machine.”
