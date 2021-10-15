Inaugural ‘Yelloween’ downtown to feature Tom Petty tribute, costume contest and more

The Yellow Cab, located at 700 E. 4th St., is adding a new festivity to its year-round roster: a Halloween party. The inaugural “Yelloween” will be held Saturday, Oct. 30. Festivities include costume contests, drinks specials and Dayton’s own Petty Thieves playing the music of Tom Petty.

Yelloween starts at 8 p.m., with performance starting around 9 p.m. Presale tickets are $7 and $10 at the door. The party is set to go all night, according to organizer, Level Up Productions. Presale tickets are available at ten-high-productions.square.site.