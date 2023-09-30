Indie movie, partially filmed in Hamilton, to be released in October

Butler County native and filmmaker Markus Cook’s movie “Alan and the Rulers of the Air” will premiere in Greater Cincinnati in late October.

On Monday, Cincinnati-based film production Heaven Bound Films released the trailer to its sequel, which can be viewed at YouTube.com. The movie will have a private showing on Oct. 22 with a theatrical release on Oct. 27.

The movie has not yet received its rating from the MPAA.

The movie resumes the story of Alan Wholman (portrayed by Brooks Harvey) in the sequel to the faith-based thriller “Alan and the Fullness of Time.” Both movies were filmed in Hamilton and around other parts of Butler County and Greater Cincinnati.

“Alan and the Rulers of the Air,” also known as “Alan 2,” is believed to be the first sequel to a movie filmed in Hamilton and picks up a few months after the events of the first film, which was released in 2019.

“There’s always a buzz going on while filming is happening in Hamilton, and knowing our city serves as the background on the big screen definitely enhances the ‘cool factor,’” said Steve Colwell with Film Hamilton. “While this project doesn’t have the budget of like an ‘Old Man and a Gun’ film brings, there’s still an economic impact when productions are in town. They’re eating in our local restaurants and buying supplies at our local stores, and local crews are getting an opportunity to work on a film.”

Alan Wohlman is a boy with a supernatural destiny and faces the scrutiny of the increasingly distrusting government investigation. “Alan 2″ takes place months after casting a demon out of their church. Alan and his guardian, Darius, face the scrutiny of an increasingly distrusting and ill-intentioned public court under the influence of the demonic Circle of Six, in an investigation that hopes to disband organized religious gatherings.

“The Alan saga has been focused on telling a gritty, intense hero’s journey from the outset, with an emphasis on end-times and government corruption,” said writer and director Markus Cook. “This newest entry will bring audiences on a ride that warns of a dark future if we don’t fight back.”

“Alan and the Fullness of Time” was released with more than 10 faith-based film festival nominations and four wins.

Heaven Bound Films is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Heavenly C. Ministries for the World. The studio was founded in 2013 “with a focus on telling compelling, challenging faith-based stories that elevate the medium.”

“Alan and the Rulers of the Air” was produced and shot in over a three-week principal photography block in February and March 2022, with a crew of 25 technicians and more than 75 cast members. The low-budget independent film (meaning it was under $150,000) was produced with donations through the 501(c)3 status non-profit organization. The success of this sequel will determine the timeline of filming the third and anticipated final installment of the Alan saga.