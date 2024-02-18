Innovation and growth are trends in the best fish fry events happening locally

“Last year The Hecht Family served up over 940 pounds of fish at the Incarnation Fry,” said Nicole. “Our two daughters go to school at Incarnation, and it was always a fun event to attend prior. I figured it would be even more fun to help run this event along with the more than 20 Fry committee members that make it possible.”

In addition to the all-you-can-eat fish, coleslaw, fries, fish tacos, popcorn, pizza and donuts, there’s a packed roster of entertainment.

“We try to make it the place to be every year by offering something for everyone,” said Nicole.

There are many fish frys that follow an equation each year, but the FRY at Incarnation has become known for it’s lineup of entertainment and content surprises that help freshen it up year to year.

This year the band All In will perform in a tent outfitted with a 360 degree photo booth, alongside blackjack, casino games, a silent auction and more. There will be a 20 foot wide screen showing the UD Flyers game and plenty of options to sip with including a bourbon bar, cash bars and Warped Wing Trailer with their finest beer and seltzers on tap as well as domestic beer, wine, seltzers, soda and water.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. March 8 event can be purchased in advance at https://TheFry.givesmart.com. It is a strictly 21 and up event, so plan on leaving the kids at home if you go.

