Investigation shows Dayton-area landlord received thousands in questionable rental aid: 3 things to know

The property management company that received the most money from a local pandemic relief rental assistance program last year appears to have received aid for apartments already covered by public housing vouchers or for months when the listed tenants didn’t live there, a Dayton Daily News investigation found.
A Dayton Daily News reporter called or visited all of the company’s 68 properties that received aid.
Consider joining efforts to produce quality local journalism like these recent investigations with a Dayton Daily News subscription.
More investigations from the Dayton Daily News:
» Landlord received thousands in questionable rental aid
» How medical professionals’ implicit biases contribute to health care disparities
» Dragons look ahead after surviving COVID, canceled seasono
» Kettering Health accuses supplier of N95 mask fraud
» Dayton’s fire piles a costly nuisance
Here are three things to know about the rental assistance investigation:
Freedom for Living Property Management was paid $410,568 through a federal CARES Act program created by Montgomery County to help people stay in their homes amid the devastating recession last year.
Eleven renters in properties that received aid said they received government rental assistance from programs such as Section 8 housing vouchers at the same time the county program paid rent, meaning the company possibly received double payments from federal programs. Six applications listed tenants who don’t live at those units or who moved in months after the landlord claimed they stopped paying their rent. Four tenants said they paid their full rent themselves for the same months Freedom for Living got assistance.
Greater Dayton Premier Management, the local public housing authority, removed the property management company and its affiliates from the Section 8 program after finding suspected fraud.