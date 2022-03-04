Hamburger icon
IT’S BACK: The Great Pancake Pick-up to benefit local parks

The Great Pancake Pick-Up will be held on March 5 at the Greene County Parks and Trails office headquarters in Xenia from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 5.

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
14 minutes ago

Eating these hotcakes won’t only warm your belly with deliciousness, it’s also an easy way to support the area’s treasured green spaces.

The Great Pancake Pick-up takes place tomorrow, March 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Greene County Parks & Trails headquarters at 635 Dayton Xenia Rd. in Xenia. The annual event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged and support the park system and its programs.

“What could be better than a nice stack of pancakes, with fresh syrup made right here in your backyard?” posted GCPT to its event page. “How about those same pancakes, syrup and bacon delivered right to your car as you drive through our Great Pancake Pickup!”

Attendees only need to go through the event’s drive-thru, place their order and the pancakes will be handed to them through the car window. You can enjoy their breakfast on-site at a picnic table or take the food to-go.

For more information, visit gcparkstrails.com.

