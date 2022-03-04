IT’S BACK: The Great Pancake Pick-up to benefit local parks

The Great Pancake Pick-up takes place tomorrow, March 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Greene County Parks & Trails headquarters at 635 Dayton Xenia Rd. in Xenia. The annual event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged and support the park system and its programs.

“What could be better than a nice stack of pancakes, with fresh syrup made right here in your backyard?” posted GCPT to its event page. “How about those same pancakes, syrup and bacon delivered right to your car as you drive through our Great Pancake Pickup!”