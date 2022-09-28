It’s showtime! Halloween Movie Series kicks off Saturday at Dayton Convention Center

“We are delighted to add to the line-up of fall festivities, here in Dayton. We hope to see old friends and new faces this October and we present our inaugural Halloween Movie Series,” said Kelli Donahoe, general manager of the Dayton Convention Center, in a release. “By offering multiple dates and movies for all ages, we are looking to provide an alternate option to your typical movie experience.”

The series begins Saturday with “Monster House” at 11 a.m., “Ghostbusters” (1984) at 3 p.m. and “Scream” (original) at 7 p.m.