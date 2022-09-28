It’s showtime! Halloween Movie Series kicks off Saturday at Dayton Convention Center

The Dayton Convention Center is hosting its first annual Halloween Movie Series beginning Saturday, Oct. 1.
Ticketholders will be able to see Halloween-themed movies throughout the month including “Beetlejuice,” “Nightmare on Elm St.” and “Friday the 13th.”
“We are delighted to add to the line-up of fall festivities, here in Dayton. We hope to see old friends and new faces this October and we present our inaugural Halloween Movie Series,” said Kelli Donahoe, general manager of the Dayton Convention Center, in a release. “By offering multiple dates and movies for all ages, we are looking to provide an alternate option to your typical movie experience.”
The series begins Saturday with “Monster House” at 11 a.m., “Ghostbusters” (1984) at 3 p.m. and “Scream” (original) at 7 p.m.
“In addition to our concession offerings, Warped Wing will be on-site offering a complimentary tasting of their local craft brew during the evening movies, as a way to enhance your visit,” added Donahoe. “There will also be trivia and prizes at the start of each movie. So don’t be late!”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonconventioncenter.com/tickets.
Dayton Convention Center is located at 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton.
