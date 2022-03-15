Jackson Browne to perform at the Rose

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007, Browne is touring in support of his latest album, “Downhill From Everywhere,” which is Grammy-nominated for Best Americana Album.

In addition to his music career, he also advocates for the environment, human rights and arts education. He is a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy and Nukefree.org and a member of the Ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders.