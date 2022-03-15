Hamburger icon
Jackson Browne to perform at the Rose

What to Know
2 hours ago

Legendary singer/songwriter Jackson Browne will perform Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m. at Rose Music Center at The Heights.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007, Browne is touring in support of his latest album, “Downhill From Everywhere,” which is Grammy-nominated for Best Americana Album.

In addition to his music career, he also advocates for the environment, human rights and arts education. He is a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy and Nukefree.org and a member of the Ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23.50-$154.50.

For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

