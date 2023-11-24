Jay’s Seafood in downtown Dayton open earlier on Sundays

Jay’s Seafood, a longtime component of downtown Dayton’s Oregon District, has new hours on Sundays.

The restaurant, previously open at 5 p.m., is now open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The half-hour adjustment stems from a desire to accommodate Dayton’s arts audience.

Owner Amy Haverstick announced the news Nov. 15 in a Facebook post.

“Beginning Sunday Nov 19th Jay’s Seafood will be open at 4:30 every Sunday. This should help with those going to an evening show.”

Jay’s, located at 225 E. Sixth St., took home first place in Best Restaurant in the Oregon District and Best Seafood in Dayton.com’s 2023 Best of Dayton contest.

Haverstick is continuing her father’s legacy 47 years after the restaurant’s start. Her father, Jay Haverstick, opened the restaurant in 1976 and operated it until he passed away in 2009.

Haverstick attributes the restaurant’s success in part to the experience she has in her kitchen. She also has a list of former servers with years of experience ready to step in when needed.

Jay’s is considered fine dining, but Haverstick said they are very casual too. Customer favorites include the Spiced Bourbon Salmon and Greek-Style Swordfish. Other popular entrees and appetizers include the Alaskan King Crab Legs, Twin Lobster Tails, Half Pound Kobe Burger, Calamari Strips and Scallops Andre.

Additional hours of operation are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Reservations are recommended.

For more information, call 937-222-2892 or visit jays.com.