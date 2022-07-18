Boney James, performing Thursday at the Rose, thrives online, and off

Musical connections

The livestream concerts are still resonating with James and his fans two years later.

“People are still talking about how meaningful that was for them,” he said. “There was so much positive energy. For me, it was just so I wasn’t going to go crazy. I was grateful to have an opportunity to go out there and play my music for people but the positive reaction is still overwhelming.

“People were super grateful, like I was helping them through the pandemic,” he continued. “It was nice to have that sense of purpose. It really indicated to me just how important music is and that whole ‘Solid’ song cycle was really about how music is a relationship and a solid relationship.”

James said his belief in the power of music was reconfirmed when he returned to sporadic performing in May 2021.

“When we finally got back out on the road, the reaction from the crowd was just overwhelming,” he said. “The first show post-pandemic was at a festival in Cabo, Mexico. It was like people at their very first show ever. It was really something, just the joy people felt at being out again and experiencing live music.

“We played some shows in June, July and August,” James continued. “Then, in the fall of 2021, we really went out and played like a 40-show bus tour. That was in that brief window when everyone thought you were safe if you were vaccinated. But, we’re back at work now and people are coming out so things are going pretty good.”

James is bringing his co-headlining tour with singer Will Downing to Rose Music Center in Huber Heights Thursday, July 21.

Surprise studio time

When James wrapped those 2021 dates, his record company informed him it was time for a follow-up to “Solid.” He immediately switched into creative mode and began focusing on a new album.

“I had not really been planning to make a record,” James said. “Then, the label picked up my option in December and told me I essentially had six months to turn it in. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I better start getting busy,’ but it really came out fast and great. I’m in love with the new record.

“Luckily, the ideas are still flowing after all of these years,” he continued. “I started it in about January and I just turned it in a couple of weeks ago. This is going to be my 18th CD and it’s coming out in September. We haven’t made the big announcement about the title yet but I know it’s imminent.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the saxophonist’s debut album, “Trust,” which was produced by his longtime collaborator Paul Brown. In 2003, James began producing his albums, which he records in his home studio.

“Paul and I worked together for 10 years or so and made a bunch of increasingly successful records,” James said. “I started co-producing about halfway through that period just because I was interested in the process and really involved. After a while, I started to feel like I knew what to do. I didn’t want to have to fight about things so I decided to find out what it would sound like if I just did it by myself. So, we sort of broke up and haven’t looked back.

“I just found I really love it,” James added. “It’s almost like producing a record is a completely different musical instrument because you really get to shape the entire sound of the record and make all of the decisions yourself. It’s just a great feeling to have your finger on the creativity.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Boney James and Will Downing

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

7 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Cost: $23.50, $31, $38, $47, $58, $68

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Artist info: https://boneyjames.com